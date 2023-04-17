4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afsin, Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Afsin is a town in Turkey.

The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)