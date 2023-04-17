Left Menu

Pakistan: PTI constitutes 3-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

This comes after JI chief Sirajul Haq held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday constituted a three-member committee to hold a dialogue "on the ongoing political crisis in the country", Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI). This comes after JI chief Sirajul Haq held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore.

Haq suggested that a committee should be set up to develop a larger consensus for holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eventually the whole country. Haq's efforts were appreciated by both PM Shehbaz and Imran. They assured him of their full cooperation, agreeing that elections were the way forward to pull the country out of prevailing economic, political, and constitutional crises.

Sources in the JI told Dawn that as part of his efforts to bring all parties to the negotiating table, Haq also planned to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari after Eid and expected a breakthrough in the next two weeks. Former Pakistan president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had earlier this week suggested all political parties sit together and develop a consensus on a single date for the elections.

The PPP has for this purpose, formed a three-member body, comprising Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and PM's Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, to persuade allies in the government to start the process with the Imran-led party, as per Dawn. The main task of the three PPP leaders is to persuade the PML-N and JUI-F to hold talks with PTI on all issues, including elections, to end the ongoing crises.

In the last few days, emphasis has been given to dialogue between all the political parties in the country, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

