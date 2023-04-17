Left Menu

Pak: PTI candidate escapes unhurt in gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants

As per ARY News, unidentified assailants opened fire at Satti's vehicle when he was returning to his home after attending an iftar event hosted by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in PP-17 Rawalpindi, Majid Satti, escaped unhurt in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants, ARY News reported.

According to police, Satti remained safe in the gun attack. The police added that the attackers snatched Satti's vehicle and fled from the scene. As per the police, a police team of I-9 and Sabzi Mandi police stations rushed to the scene immediately and launched an investigation.

A large number of PTI leaders and workers also reached the incident site. PTI chairman Imran Khan recently announced that PTI will stage peaceful protests in the country after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

Khan, while addressing PTI workers and supporters, said that PTI will stage a series of protests after Eid-ul-Fitr. He alleged that the rulers planned to start crackdowns on PTI leaders and workers after April 27. The PTI chief said that the Pakistan government has not yet arrested a single person associated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Khan said that 3,000 PTI workers were arrested by the government.

Khan said that PTI would not remain silent on the atrocities. He then appealed to the nation to start preparations for peaceful protests after Eid. He also asked the rulers to take steps for protecting the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

