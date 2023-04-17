Left Menu

South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in East Sea

According to Yonhap News Agency, the three nations have been reinforcing security coordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:01 IST
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in East Sea
Naval vessels from South Korea, the US and Japan navies (Source: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea, the United States and Japan on Monday began a trilateral missile defence exercise in the international waters of the East Sea, Seoul's Navy said. This comes amid increased efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats, Yonhap News Agency reported. According to Yonhap News Agency, the three nations have been reinforcing security coordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.

According to the armed service, the latest exercise features three Aegis-equipped destroyers, the South's ROKS Yulgok Yi I, the US' USS Benfold and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago. The exercise focused on practicing procedures to detect and track a computer-simulated ballistic missile target, and share related information, as per Yonhap News Agency.

A South Korean Navy official said: "This was an opportunity to strengthen security cooperation among the South, the U.S. and Japan against the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and firm up our Navy's capabilities to respond to ballistic missile launches." The three countries last held such a three-way missile defense exercise in February.

The countries during senior-level defence dialogue, called the Defense Trilateral Talks, last week, agreed to hold missile defense and anti-submarine exercises regularly to counter the North's threats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023