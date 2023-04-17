Pakistan: Karachi Police found involved in kidnapping for ransom

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, raided Shah Latif Town police station and recovered two youngsters who were abducted for ransom by Karachi Police, reported The News International. The two kidnapped youths Asad and Arman, were abducted from Zakaria Goth for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, but a deal was settled for Rs 10 lakh.

The AVCC police arrested four suspects, including two policemen, during the raid. A case has been registered against them while the search for another suspect, who happens to be the incharge of a special party of Malir Division police, is underway, reported The News. Meanwhile, the Shah Latif SHO denied his involvement in the kidnapping of the two youths. He has, however, been suspended and the District Malir SSP has initiated an inquiry to ascertain how the abducted youths were brought and kept at the Shah Latif police station.

"I have no link with the kidnapping," the suspended Shah Latif SHO, Malik Mazhar Iqbal Awan, said as he spoke to The News. "Those who were involved in the kidnapping have been arrested and a case against them registered." The family of the abducted youth started receiving ransom calls, and the abductors began collecting the money in return for releasing the hostages.

After receiving the case, the AVCC police initiated a search for the abductors, and the investigation was carried out on technical grounds. As soon as the abductors received the ransom money, they were taken into custody by the AVCC police, and the hostages were recovered from the room of the police station, reported The News. The abductors first called the families to Quaidabad and then to Shah Latif Town for the collection of ransom. As soon as the four suspects received the ransom money, the AVCC police took them into custody.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that the hostages had been kept in a room at the Shah Latif Town police station. The youths were kidnapped by a private party of the SHO who claimed that they were kept in the police station by a special team of the Malir police. "Neither did my mobile van go to pick up anyone nor did I know about any kidnapping," he said. A total of three cases have been registered against the suspects involved in the abductions on the state's complaint, reported The News.

This comes following the recovery of kidnapped men from a police station in District Central in the last week of March. In the last week of March, the SHOs of the North Nazimabad and Hyderi police stations were suspended after three abducted friends were recovered from the North Nazimabad police station, reported The News.

A case was registered against police personnel and others on the complaint of relatives of the abducted citizens. The FIR read that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs for the release of the three men. It also read that the kidnappers asked the complainant to come to different areas along with the ransom money and lastly, they asked him to come to the North Nazimabad police station. (ANI)

