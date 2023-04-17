Left Menu

Indian climber goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal, search operation continues

A search operation to locate the missing climber identified as Anurag Maloo (34) from Kishangargh of Rajasthan, India has continued since afternoon.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:42 IST
Indian climber Anurag Maloo.
An Indian climber went missing while attempting to climb the 10th highest mountain- Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday afternoon. A search operation to locate the missing climber identified as Anurag Maloo (34) from Kishangargh of Rajasthan, India has continued since afternoon.

"Search operation is on. He fell into a crevasse while returning from Camp IV this afternoon," Chairman of Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa confirmed ANI. As per the official from the expedition organizing organization, the climber went missing after he fell down from around 6,000m while descending from Camp III.

Maloo also had abandoned the summit attempt and was on his way back to the camp when he fell into the crevasse this afternoon. His condition is yet to be known. The aspiring mountaineer last year had successfully ascended Mount Ama Dablam and was planning to stand atop Mount Everest, Annapurna and Lhotse this season.

He was also on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000 meters and 7 summits to create awareness and dive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals #ClimbingForSDGs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

