Constitutional crisis in Pakistan may worsen: Report

The relevant constitutional provision or law in such a scenario outlines the formation of an emergency and interim government that may be in place for up to a year to stabilise the economy and conduct national elections.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 01:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
There is a possibility that the constitutional crisis in Pakistan may worsen, necessitating intervention from the authorities, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported. The relevant constitutional provision or law in such a scenario outlines the formation of an emergency and interim government that may be in place for up to a year to stabilise the economy and conduct national elections.

According to The News International, Pakistan's constitutional order is currently under threat due to the ongoing conflict between the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). This collision has created a dangerous situation that could potentially undermine the stability of the country's political system. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, accused Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial of imposing "judicial martial law" in the country.

Fazlur Rehman in a press conference held in Islamabad on Saturday stated that the CJP has taken over the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Parliament and the government, and has even announced the Punjab election schedule, which he believes is the responsibility of the government. He alleged that a "judicial martial law" has been imposed in the country, stressing that only Parliament is responsible for legislation. The PTI is in support of CJP, while the PDM is in opposition. Imran Khan recognises the tireless efforts of the CJP and his fellow judges in upholding the Constitution by ensuring that elections are held within a 90-day deadline, according to The News International newspaper.

A complaint of misconduct filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and seven other apex court honourable judges seeking their removal from the offices, has escalated the situation. Mian Dawood Advocate filed the complaint against the Chief Justice and seven other judges under Article 209 of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

