Pakistan: Crisis of drinking, agricultural water arises in Sindh's Badin district

Millions of people are deprived of drinking water and crops could not be sown on thousands of acres of cultivated agricultural land.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 05:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 05:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A terrible crisis of drinking and agricultural water has arisen in the Sindh's Badin district, Pakistan vernacular media Daily Jasarat reported. Millions of people are deprived of drinking water and crops could not be sown on thousands of acres of cultivated agricultural land in the area.

The farmer leaders of Badin district have called for the appointment of rangers on the canals. They say there are serious irregularities in the distribution of water in Badin district and irrigation officers are supplying water in the canals by taking bribes, according to Daily Jasarat. There will be demonstrations across Badin district if the Sindh government will not resolve the issue.

The Express Tribune recently reported that major parts of Balochistan province in Pakistan are suffering an acute shortage of drinking water as the filtration plants installed by the regime have gone out of order due to poor maintenance. The report quoted a civil society member who said, "Only 25 per cent of Balochistan's dwellers have access to clean drinking water."

Locals have urged the government to restore the non-functional water filtration plants so that they can have access to drinking water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

