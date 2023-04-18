Punjab textbooks to include life stories of sports legends

Punjab School Education Department is taking a step towards motivating and encouraging young students to excel in sports by including the life stories of four great players in the textbooks of physical education, Khalsa Vox reported. The inclusion of three-time hockey Olympic champion Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, Asian champion boxer Kaur Singh and India's first Arjuna Awardee and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa in the syllabus for classes 9 and 10 is a great initiative. These players have not only made their mark in their respective sports but have also brought pride to the state and the country.

Their biographies will serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation to realize their dreams with grit and glory. It's important to instil the values of hard work, perseverance, and dedication from an early age, and what better way to do that than by sharing the stories of these great sports icons, Khalsa Vox reported. Punjab has a rich sporting history, and it's crucial to celebrate and preserve it for future generations. By including the stories of these sports legends in the textbooks, the state is not only acknowledging their contributions but also inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps, Khalsa Vox reported.

In a time when sports and physical activity are more important than ever, it's essential to encourage young people to participate in sports and pursue their passions. By making sports a part of the curriculum, Punjab is taking a step in the right direction. Let's hope that this initiative leads to a brighter future for the state and its young sports enthusiasts. Similarly, urgent steps need to be taken to document and digitise Punjab's oral history, stories, and intangible culture must be archived for future generations.

Oral history is the lifeblood of the cultural heritage of Punjab. The stories, songs, and legends passed down through generations serve as a testament to the people's resilience and resistance against social, political, and economic oppression. In addition, these narratives reflect Punjabi people's lived experiences, providing insight into their beliefs, values, and struggles. One of the most significant contributions of oral history in Punjab is its role in preserving cultural memory. With the ravages of time, it becomes harder to keep track of traditions, customs, beliefs that arise out of place and identity. (ANI)

