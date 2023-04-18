Nepal President Paudel admitted to hospital after oxygen level falls: Sources

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel fainted on Tuesday earlier in the morning and was rushed to the hospital. He is now at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital-Maharajgunj under doctors' examination. In Monday's follow-up, it was found that he had an infection in his lungs and his oxygen level had fallen, an official at the President's Office confirmed to ANI seeking anonymity. "He fainted earlier in the morning and was rushed to the hospital. He is now at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital- Maharajgunj. Doctors are examining him. In yesterday's follow-up it was found that he had an infection on his lungs," an official at the President's Office confirmed.

Earlier this month, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a four-day treatment. President Paudel was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj on April 5 after he underwent treatment here for four days.

According to the official statement from the hospital, Paudel complained about stomach ache, after which he was brought to the hospital. Two weeks earlier than that, Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal.

Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal's Election Commission. Further, according to Nepal's Election Commission, 313 members of the federal parliament took part in the voting while 518 members from the provincial assemblies also participated in the electoral process to pick the next president.

The voting took place at Nepal's Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu. The Election Commission in the Himalayan nation had set up two separate polling stations for federal parliamentarians and the Province Assembly members at the Hall. Lawmakers from all provinces arrived in Kathmandu for the election. A total of 884 members make up the Electoral College, including 275 members of the House of Representatives, 59 of the National Assembly and 550 of the seven provincial assemblies.

Paudel was supported by eight parties while Subash Chandra Nembang, the sole candidate from CPN-UML, was tipped to be backed by independent lawmakers. (ANI)

