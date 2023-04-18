Russian Dy PM Manturov concludes India visit, agrees to work together to unlock potential of economic ties

Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, concluded his two-day visit to India on April 18. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, the Co-chair of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), visited New Delhi from 17- 18 April 2023. He was accompanied by senior representatives from several Russian Ministries.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Manturov Co-Chaired the 24th session of the Inter-governmental Commission which is a mechanism for monitoring the bilateral progress of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral trade and economic relationship and agreed to work together to unlock its full potential including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues. Manturov also held bilateral meetings with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NSA Ajit Doval.

On 17 April 2023, the "India-Russia Business Dialogue" was held with the participation of major businesses from both sides which enabled the Co-Chairs and business leaders to engage and drive the momentum of shared priorities of deeper and wider bilateral commercial cooperation. The visit is in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two Sides. EAM last visited Russia in November 2022. (ANI)

