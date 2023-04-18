China: 21 killed after fire breaks out in Beijing's hospital, 71 patients evacuated

At least 21 people died in Beijing on Tuesday after a fire erupted at Changfeng Hospital, The Global Times reported citing media reports. A total of 71 patients were evacuated from the site. The fire was reported at the in-patient department of a hospital in the Fengtai district of Beijing, as per the Global Times report. The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the fire incident at 12:57 pm (local time).

The fire department, public security, health and emergency departments rushed to the spot, Global Times reported citing Beijing Daily. The fire was extinguished at 1:33 pm (local time) and the rescue work continued till 3:30 pm (local time). The cause of the fire incident is being investigated. As per the news report, videos that have surfaced online showed that some people were seen tumbling out of the window and waiting for rescue. Other people were seen jumping to lower rooftops.

Earlier on Monday, 11 people died after fire erupted at a factory building in Jinhua region of China's Zhejiang province, WAM reported. The investigation to find the cause of the fire incident are being conducted.(ANI)

