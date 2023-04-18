Left Menu

Indian origin biz man Menon donates over OMR 9 Million to build homes in Oman

Indian-origin businessman, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sobha Group donated OMR 9.6 million over the next ten years to build 300 houses for orphans and needy families in Oman.

18-04-2023
Image Credit: ANI
Indian-origin businessman, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sobha Group donated OMR 9.6 million over the next ten years to build 300 houses for orphans and needy families in Oman, reported Times of Oman. Menon said, "The most important things in one's life are food, housing and education. So, I thought let us do housing only as this is the most important thing for any family. Therefore, we decided to construct 300 houses for 10 years. But today, I felt it should be not 10 years but five years," while speaking to the reporters.

Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Child Welfare and 'Sobha Group signed a memorandum of understanding for the 'SAS' project initiative. The MoU was signed by Sana Abdul Rahman Al Khanjari, Chairwoman of Al Rahma Association and Menon's Board of Directors and reported Times of Oman.

The Indian origin biz man said that he chose Oman as "Oman created me, adding, "My whole young days were spent here. I came here with 7 dollars. Rest of the things, Oman created. That is why Oman. And I am also an Omani citizen. I got my citizenship here." The MoU provides for establishing integrated housing complexes for the target group if they have lands, or the construction of separate houses for those who will be given land or for those who own unconstructed land or an uninhabitable house, reported Times of Oman.

The MoU signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Laila Ahmed Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development. The agreement stated that the building area for each home will be 200 square metres at a construction cost not exceeding OMR 35,000 for each house. (ANI)

