EAM Jaishankar appreciates his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan's assessment of Sudan situation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and "appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation." "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

More than 180 civilians have been killed in fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force, according to the United Nations envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, The New York Times reported. According to NYT, the fighting has left many of the five million residents of the capital, Khartoum, stranded at home without electricity or water as they marked the last few days of Ramzan, the Muslim holy month when many fast daily from dawn until dusk.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday issued a precautionary advisory for Indian citizens against venturing out, suggesting to ration their supplies as the "situation may continue for a few more days." "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," tweeted the Embassy of India in Khartoum.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs, in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians. "In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," read the MEA press release.

On Sunday an Indian national working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan's Khartoum was hit by a stray bullet. (ANI)

