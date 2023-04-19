Left Menu

Emirates Publishers Association forging new partnerships at London Book Fair

"We are excited to be participating in the London International Book Fair as it offers a fantastic opportunity for Emirati publishers to present their exceptional works to a worldwide audience," EPA director said.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 03:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 19 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is participating in the London International Book Fair being held at Olympia London from April 18-20. "We are excited to be participating in the London International Book Fair as it offers a fantastic opportunity for Emirati publishers to present their exceptional works to a worldwide audience. This event perfectly aligns with our mission to promote and cultivate the growth of the Emirati publishing industry on an international level, providing us with an invaluable platform to network, learn, and engage with our peers in the global publishing community. We look forward to sharing our unique perspectives and rich literary culture with the world and forging new partnerships that will help us continue to push the boundaries of the publishing industry," said Rashid Al Kous, executive director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The participating publishers express their enthusiasm towards attending the London Book Fair in collaboration with the EPA. This event represents an incredible opportunity to broaden our horizons, network with fellow professionals, and expand our reach, empowering us to share our vision of a more inclusive and equitable world with an even wider audience. The EPA Collective Stand is a dynamic and captivating space where attendees can immerse themselves in the fascinating world of Emirati publishing, connect with visionary publishers, and discover a wealth of unique literary works. With its vibrant and engaging atmosphere, the stand is providing a unique experience for all who attend, offering valuable insights into the diverse and multifaceted Emirati literary culture. Visitors are encouraged to explore the showcased works and engage with the participating publishing houses, including Kalimat, Sail Publishing, The Dreamwork Collective, Liberty Education, Smart Mind, Ugarit Publishing, Dar Al Fekr Al Jadeed, and Al Muheet Publishing. (ANI/WAM)

