US: One dies in parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan

As per a New York Fire Department (FDNY) official, it was a structural collapse.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 06:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 06:09 IST
Parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan (Source: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and five others were injured in a parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan, as per a New York City official familiar with the situation, CNN reported. As per a New York Fire Department (FDNY) official, it was a structural collapse.

Drone pictures show a "pancake collapse," said Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, according to CNN. New York Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference said the FDNY used a robotic dog and drones to search the building for people inside because it is "completely unstable".

FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito said everyone seems to be accounted for. "We're trying to see if we can get up close to make sure that there's nobody in those cars," Esposito said, as quoted by CNN. (ANI)

