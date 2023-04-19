Left Menu

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

09

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 06:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 06:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 3.891°S and 101.714°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

