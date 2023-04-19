Left Menu

Pakistan: Three gold crowns given to Sufi saint Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani's shrine stolen

The Pakistan Anti-corruption has started an investigation into the complaint against the clerk of the Sindh Awqaf Department, Muhammad Ali Shah.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 06:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 06:59 IST
Three gold crowns given to the shrine of Sufi saint Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani in Hyderabad have been stolen, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported. Hyderabad is a city in Pakistan's Sindh.

The Pakistan Anti-corruption has started an investigation into the complaint against the clerk of the Sindh Awqaf Department, Muhammad Ali Shah. According to Urdu Point, the officers of the Sindh Endowment Department did not even spare the funds for the repair of the shrines of the Sufi saints.

Alleged corruption of crores of rupees in funds for the repair and maintenance of shrines in Sindh has come to light, and investigations have been started against the officers of the Sindh Endowment Department. The funds for the repair of the mausoleum of Sachal Sarmast, the shrine of Sufi saint Noor Ali Shah have also been embezzled, the mausoleum of Kande Shah Korangi, Ghaib Shah has also not been repaired, but the funds have been revealed to have been embezzled, according to Urdu Point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

