Left Menu

India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan: Sources

The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to sources.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 10:46 IST
India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries, sources familiar with the matter said. The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to sources.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and in UAE. Jaishankar tweeted, "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful."

In another tweet, the MEA wrote, "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch." They have assured Jaishankar with practical support on the ground.

According to sources, Indian ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host Governments. The MEA is also working closely with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. Earlier on Monday, the MEA also set up a dedicated Control Room to assist Indians stranded in Sudan. The officials of the Ministry are also in continuous touch with Indian Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community.

The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups, sources said, adding that situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. The priority of MEA is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals where ever they are located. While both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, safety and security concerns constrained it from putting out specific details, as per sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023