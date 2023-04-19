India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan: Sources

To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries, sources familiar with the matter said. The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to sources.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and in UAE. Jaishankar tweeted, "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful."

In another tweet, the MEA wrote, "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch." They have assured Jaishankar with practical support on the ground.

According to sources, Indian ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host Governments. The MEA is also working closely with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan. Earlier on Monday, the MEA also set up a dedicated Control Room to assist Indians stranded in Sudan. The officials of the Ministry are also in continuous touch with Indian Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community.

The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups, sources said, adding that situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. The priority of MEA is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals where ever they are located. While both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, safety and security concerns constrained it from putting out specific details, as per sources. (ANI)

