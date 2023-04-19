Left Menu

Conduct of Punjab polls on May 14 getting impossible: Pak poll body to top court

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Tuesday that the conduct of elections on May 14 is becoming impossible owing to the lack of resources and forces to maintain law and order in its answer to the Supreme Court of Pakistan about elections in Punjab, Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:10 IST
Conduct of Punjab polls on May 14 getting impossible: Pak poll body to top court
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Tuesday that the conduct of elections on May 14 is becoming impossible owing to the lack of resources and forces to maintain law and order in its answer to the Supreme Court of Pakistan about elections in Punjab, Geo News reported. "At least 466,000 personnel are required for security in Punjab," the poll body said in its reply.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was ordered by the apex court to provide cash for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by April 17. A three-member bench of Pakistan's highest court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, made the decision. The Punjab Assembly election had been moved from April 10 to May 14 by the same bench, which also overturned the ECP's decision to prolong the polling date to October 8, Geo News reported.

In its judgement dated April 4, the Supreme Court ordered the government to provide a report by April 17 on the security arrangements for the two provinces' elections. Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s "all-out efforts", elections in Punjab will not be held on May 14 in line with the Supreme Court's order.

Sanaullah, while addressing the media in Faisalabad, said the elections would be "held together" under a caretaker setup. Elections across the country would be held at the appointed time this year, he stressed. Calling Imran Khan a "fitna" (chaos), Sanaullah said he had been brought to power through a "conspiracy", adding, "Their [PTI's] policies over four years created a crisis situation for the country."

According to the Dawn, a PML-N insider said the Sharifs were in the mood to defy the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)-led three-member bench's decision to hold elections in the Punjab province on May 14 and there was no secret to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023