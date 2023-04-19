Left Menu

Patriot air defence systems arrive in Ukraine, says Kyiv Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov

Ukraine on Wednesday received Patriot air defence systems, Kyiv's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov informed through Twitter, saying the Ukrainian skies have now become more "secure."

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:06 IST
Patriot air defence systems arrive in Ukraine, says Kyiv Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Patriot air defence systems arrive in Ukraine. (Photo: Twitter// @BMVg_Bundeswehr). Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine on Wednesday received Patriot air defence systems, Kyiv's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov informed through Twitter, saying the Ukrainian skies have now become more "secure." "Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

The defence minister further said air defenders had mastered them as fast as they could, as he thanked Germany, US and Netherlands for the support amid the ongoing conflict. "Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word. This is the result of hard work led by our President @ZelenskyyUA," Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.

"Thank you to my colleagues @SecDef Boris Pistorius @BMVg_Bundeswehr @DefensieMin, and the American, German, Dutch people. We will win together," the tweet read further. Notably, the Patriots are considered one of the world's most advanced US air defence systems.

In his first foreign trip since the war began, Zelenskyy was assured by US President Joe Biden three months ago of renewed assurance of his country's support in the ongoing military conflict with Russia during a meeting at the White House. Pentagon, in December, last year, announced an additional USD 850 million of security assistance for Ukraine, bringing total military aid for Kyiv to USD 21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

The latest assistance included the Patriot Air Defence System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

