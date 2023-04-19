PM Modi wishes good health to Nepalese President Paudel as he undergoes treatment at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health to ailing Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. Issuing a press release, the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi stated on Wednesday that PM Modi extended wishes of good health.

Nepal President Paudel, 78, was flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance as no improvement was seen in his health. Paudel was admitted to the VIP Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi. A release from the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi stated that the Nepalese President was stable and under the observation of doctors.

The Nepal President received treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu over four days before being airlifted to Delhi. Paudel, who was admitted on April 5 of this year, was released after four nights. Earlier, on Monday (April 17), the Nepal head of state had undergone a follow-up and was admitted to the hospital the following day after falling short of breath and fainting.

During the follow-up, doctors found an infection in his lungs and had been using medicines which are said to have failed to make a significant improvement in his health. On March 13, senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the Nepalease President.

Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes against 15,518 electoral votes garnered by his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang, according to Nepal's Election Commission. Further, according to the Election Commission, 313 members of the federal parliament took part in the voting while 518 members from the provincial assemblies also participated in the electoral process to pick the next president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)