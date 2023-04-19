Left Menu

Pakistan, in denial of its own issues, blames Afghanistan for TTP problem

Pakistani government and military do not seem to have a way out from facing persistent attacks from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The demands of TTP have varied over time, and the group has been using violence as means to make Pakistan accept them. One of its major demands of withdrawal of troops from the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a sore point with the Pakistani Army. The recent spike in attacks by TTP has made the civil as well as military leadership blame the Taliban for the problem, Afghan Diaspora reported.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Pakistani government and military do not seem to have a way out from facing persistent attacks from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The demands of TTP have varied over time, and the group has been using violence as means to make Pakistan accept them. One of its major demands of withdrawal of troops from the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a sore point with the Pakistani Army. The recent spike in attacks by TTP has made the civil as well as military leadership blame the Taliban for the problem, Afghan Diaspora reported. Pakistan security forces have increased activity in the border areas and tightened controls at the border crossings since the TTP ended a cease-fire with the government in November 2022. Reportedly, a high-level Afghan delegation led by the country's Chief of Directorate of Intelligence Abdul Haq Wasiq recently visited Rawalpindi to discuss the issue with the high command of Pakistan's Army.

Pakistan's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza is said to have put some impractical demands before the delegation including banning TTP in Afghanistan. The Pakistani side also asked for Afghan support in eliminating TTP Emir Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud and other leaders, Afghan Diaspora reported. Differences between the two countries have been sustained over the frequent violation of Afghan air space by the Pakistani forces citing the disputed 'Durand Line'. Pakistan's vindictive insistence on its own view manifests into cruel attacks by its Army on poor tribals living through uncertainty for more than a century now.

Lately, there have been many instances of unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on civilians crossing 'the border'. The Afghan provinces of Helmand, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Khost have suffered the most on this count. Against Pakistan's claims of being a victim of terrorism, the Taliban regime continues to highlight the sufferings of Afghan nationals at the border and inside Pakistan.

While the border areas remain combat zones, poor Afghans living in the interiors of Pakistan are not spared either. A few months ago, several reports which went viral contained audio/videos of Afghans in the custody of Pakistani authorities, Afghan Diaspora reported. The harassment extends to Afghan females who are hassled at border crossings on the pretext of security. While the incessant violence has prompted Pakistan to contain the spread of TTP, the approach adopted by it is hardly realistic. Blaming the Taliban for all the ills in the north-western region has not been productive and is expected to stay the same.

Instead, Islamabad needs to acknowledge the fault lines that lie within its policies and its attitude towards Pashtuns. Years of neglect and discrimination have made the tribes take up arms and a solution to their problems cannot come from some other country, Afghan Diaspora reported. (ANI)

