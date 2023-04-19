Rajnath Singh speaks to Canadian Defence Minister, discusses bilateral defence relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on Wednesday. The conversation was warm and cordial, stated a release. Both ministers discussed ways to develop bilateral defence relations, which shall be reflective of their democratic ethos and a shared interest in the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific, the media release said.

Anita Anand briefed the Raksha Mantri about Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and the importance attached to enhancing engagement with India. Singh welcomed increased Canadian naval presence in the Indo-Pacific. Both Ministers discussed potential areas of defence cooperation, from UN peacekeeping training to defence industrial cooperation. The Raksha Mantri highlighted that India is an attractive defence manufacturing destination with competitive land and labour costs and two defence industrial corridors. He invited Canadian defence companies to invest in India and carry out co-production. They would also find value in integrating Indian defence companies into their global supply chains.

Both ministers agreed to work on taking the defence relationship to next level and make defence an important pillar of the India-Canada bilateral relationship. Both leaders discussed ways to develop bilateral defence relations, including industrial collaboration. Rajnath Singh also invited Canadian defence companies to invest and manufacture in India.

"Glad to speak with Canadian Defence Minister Ms Anita Anand. Welcomed Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy. Excellent discussion on ways to develop the bilateral defence relations including industrial collaboration. Invited Canadian defence companies to invest and manufacture in India," Defence Minister Rajnath tweeted on Wednesday. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand also informed about the discussions with her Indian counterpart. She informed that through Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada is increasing its presence in the region.

"Today, I had a productive discussion with the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh. Through Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are increasing our presence in the region. Thanks to our people-to-people and trade ties, India will continue to be a strong partner for Canada," Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

