Telugu girl dies in accident in UK, family awaits mortal remains in Hyderabad

A girl from Hyderabad, who went to the United Kingdom (UK) to pursue higher studies, met with an accident and died in a sea wave. Informing about the incident, the girl's father, who resides in Hyderabad, said she went to the UK to pursue a Master's in space engineering and met with the tragic accident last Tuesday.

However, the family in Hyderabad is still awaiting her mortal remains. The mortal remains of Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy will be brought to Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the deceased girl, Shashidhar Reddy, said, "My daughter went to the UK to study for a Master's in space engineering. She died accidentally in a sea wave there. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and others helped us a lot in clearing procedural hurdles to bringing back her last remains to India. The incident took place last Tuesday (April 11)." "As per our information, they went to the place to relax after finishing the exams but unfortunately she died," he said.

"It is said that 3 others also died there but our daughter's body was found first and two others were found the next day. The deceased body will reach here by Friday night," the father of the girl told ANI. (ANI)

