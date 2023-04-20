4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sabang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest of Sabang, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Sabang is a city in the Aceh province of Indonesia.

The earthquake occurred at 22:58:47 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sabang, Indonesia at a depth of 121.9 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 5.856°N and 95.173°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

