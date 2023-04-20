4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sabang
58
ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:28 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 16 km West Southwest of Sabang, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Sabang is a city in the Aceh province of Indonesia.
The earthquake occurred at 22:58:47 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sabang, Indonesia at a depth of 121.9 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 5.856°N and 95.173°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Indonesia must jump ethanol feedstock hurdle to repeat biodiesel success
Rebels holding NZ pilot in Indonesia's Papua prepared to drop key demand
ANALYSIS-Indonesia faces ethanol feedstock hurdle to repeat biodiesel success
4.6 magnitude earthquake near Kotabumi, Indonesia
Soccer-FIFA freezes fund for Indonesia's football association after U-20 World Cup furore