Left Menu

Pakistan: Heart patients facing difficulties as Heparin injection becomes extinct

The injection is used for thinning the blood in heart patients. But there is a heavy shortage of this injection in government and private hospitals.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST
Pakistan: Heart patients facing difficulties as Heparin injection becomes extinct
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Heart patients in Pakistan are facing difficulties in their treatment because the important Heparin injection for the treatment of heart diseases has become extinct, Pakistan vernacular media Daily Dunya reported. The injection is used for thinning the blood in heart patients. But there is a heavy shortage of this injection in government and private hospitals.

According to the sources, the price of this injection is 600 rupees but it is being sold for 3000 rupees in the black market. Poor patients are suffering very heavily from it. Hospitals believe that it is a false shortage, according to Daily Dunya. The media recently reported that the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan has badly hit the healthcare system where patients have been struggling for essential medicines. The lack of forex reserves in the country has affected Pakistan's capacity to import the required medicines or the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) used in domestic production.

As a result, local pharmaceutical manufacturers have been forced to slash their production as patients suffer in hospitals. Doctors are forced to not perform surgeries due to the shortage of drugs and medical equipment. As per Pakistan media reports, the operation theatres are left with less than the two-week stock of anaesthetics needed for sensitive surgeries, including for heart, cancer and kidney. The situation might also result in job losses in hospitals in Pakistan, further increasing the miseries of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023