Nine Pakistani pilgrims killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met with an unfortunate accident near the Al-Qasim area, as per ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women and children have lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Wednesday night. As per details, nine Pakistani citizens died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident.

The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met with an unfortunate accident near the Al-Qasim area, as per ARY News. The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib's neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Recently, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia, Dubai-based Gulf News reported. The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported. The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

