4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sivrice, Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.

The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396°N 39.194°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

