Left Menu

Pak: Hundreds of small car owners, drivers block Pakistan-Iran highway

As per sources, government security forces have started strict checking to prevent the smuggling of sugar, flour, Iranian petrol and diesel due to which hundreds of small car owners and drivers protested by closing the Pak-Iran highway.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:33 IST
Pak: Hundreds of small car owners, drivers block Pakistan-Iran highway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hundreds of small car owners and drivers in Pakistan have completely blocked the Pakistan-Iran highway at Dalbandin Bypass, Pakistan vernacular media Roznama Intekhab reported. As per sources, government security forces have started strict checking to prevent the smuggling of sugar, flour, Iranian petrol and diesel due to which hundreds of small car owners and drivers protested by closing the Pak-Iran highway.

Owners of small vehicles told reporters that there is no factory etc., in Chagai including Dalbandin, and most of the people are unemployed, as per Roznama Intekhab. According to Daily Khabrain, Iran and Afghan borders are connected with the Pakistan border, due to which people are earning daily wages.

People say that Iranian oil should be released to our border areas so that people can have two meals a day. "We are not in favour of the smuggling of sugar and flour which are smuggled into Afghanistan," they said. They said that some other necessary goods are coming from Afghanistan which should be allowed to them so that the local people get employment, Daily Khabrain reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023