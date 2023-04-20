Left Menu

Bangladesh releases incentives for knitwear sector ahead of Eid

The decision by the Ministry of Finance comes nearly 11 days after the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association submitted a request for financial support for the payment of salaries and Eid bonuses ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:11 IST
Bangladesh releases incentives for knitwear sector ahead of Eid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has released cash incentives worth Bangladeshi Taka 1,000 crore for the export-oriented knitwear sector, reported according to local media reports. The decision by the Ministry of Finance comes nearly 11 days after the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) submitted a request for financial support for the payment of salaries and Eid bonuses ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as per Bangladeshi news platform The Business Standard.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, is celebrated all over the world with tremendous passion and religious fervour. This year, it is expected to be celebrated from April 21 to April 23. This festival also marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month when Muslims fast and engage in acts of devotion and spiritual meditation.

On March 30, the BKMEA president AKM Salim Osman submitted a letter to the government requesting financial aid, Bangaldesh daily The Business Standard reported. According to the letter, if financial aid is not provided, the export sector could face severe difficulties in paying employees' salaries and bonuses in time for Eid, the report added.

The Ministry of Finance and the Comptroller General of Accounts have given Bangladesh Bank instructions to clear the cash assistance amount, The Business Standard reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023