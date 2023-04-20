"We attach very high priority to the case," says MEA on Indian nationals detained in Qatar

India on Thursday reiterated that it is working to ensure the release and repatriation of eight former Indian nationals detained in Qatar, adding that New Delhi attaches 'very high priority' to the case. Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the first hearing of the case was on March 29, and the next hearing is coming on May 3.

He added that the charges have not been shared or conveyed so far, but the Indian embassy has been facilitating regular visits to the family members. "As I have been mentioning, the first hearing was on March 29, and the next hearing is coming on May 3. As far as I am aware, the charges have not been shared or conveyed so far. Our Embassy has been facilitating regular visits of the family members," Bagchi said during the Thursday presser.

"Let me reiterate, we attach very high priority to the case and, we are working to ensure the release and repatriation of our nationals," the MEA spokesperson added. Notably, the eight former Navy officials were working for a private firm and were detained in Doha in October of last year.

The MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, last week also stated that India is extending consular and legal assistance to eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar as part of the legal process underway. "This is now in the legal process. Let me emphasise that we are making all efforts to assist these Indians who were detained and we are also extending consular assistance as well as legal assistance as part of the legal process that is underway," Bagchi said.

"We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities. Our embassy in Doha continues to remain in touch with the families. The next day of the hearing is in early May. We are trying to see what can be done before that in connection with that hearing," he added. Answering another query, he said the charges against them have not been "unsealed"."It's not yet public. As the legal process unfolds perhaps there will be...," Bagchi said. (ANI)

