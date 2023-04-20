PM Modi sends Eid wishes to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent Eid Al Fitr wished to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, ahead of the festival. In the message to his Albanian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Albania on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

PM Modi wished peace, harmony, good health and happiness to the people of Albania and across the world as they now prepare for celebrating Eid Al Fitr. "Prime Minister of India, H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi sent a message today to the Prime Minister of Albania, H.E. Mr. Edi Rama extending warm greetings to him and the people of Albania on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr. He wished peace, harmony, good health and happiness to the people of Albania and across the world as they now prepare for celebrating Eid Al Fitr," the Embassy of India, Bucharest accredited to Romania, Albania and Moldova tweeted on Thursday.

During Ramzan, people have two main meals -- the 'suhoor' or 'sehri' just before dawn and the 'iftar' after sunset. According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)

