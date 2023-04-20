India to continue raising its concern on targeting of minorities in Pakistan

Left Menu

India on Thursday said it will continue to express its serious concern over the manner in which minorities continue to be targeted in Pakistan and that authorities in the neighbouring country should probe such incidents and take suitable action against the guilty.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 21:51 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi . Image Credit: ANI
India on Thursday said it will continue to express its serious concern over the manner in which minorities continue to be targeted in Pakistan and that authorities in the neighbouring country should probe such incidents and take suitable action against the guilty. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a query at the weekly media briefing that the problem of the disappearance of civil rights activists and journalists in Pakistan is also well-known.

"We have previously also said that the manner in which minorities are treated in Pakistan, everyone knows about it and is well documented. The issue of enforced disappearances of journalists and civil society activists in Pakistan is also well known," Bagchi said in response to a query about the "abduction" of a person from a minority community working with a news channel in Pakistan. "Due to minorities being continuously targeted in Pakistan, we will continue to raise our serious concerns with the Pakistan government. We keep raising demand for a probe by concerned authorities in Pakistan and action against those responsible," Bagchi said.

Media reports said last week that a person from the minority Hindu community, who was working with a private news channel in Pakistan, was abducted from his residence in Karachi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

