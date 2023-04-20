Flash floods, quakes killed 29 across 31 provinces last month in Afghanistan

At least 29 people were killed across 31 provinces in Afghanistan due to flash floods and earthquakes in the past month, Khaama Press reported citing Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban-led Ministry of Natural Disaster Management. 29 people have died in 31 provinces of the nation, according to Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Taliban-run State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management.

On the other hand, the recent earthquake and flash flooding during the previous solar month (March 21-April 20) affected more than 105 additional people. Meanwhile, he continued, there were both material and financial losses as a result of the natural disasters, including the loss of 848 cattle, 155 residential homes, 1,242 partially damaged homes, and 7,106 acres of agricultural land, Khaama Press reported.

Nine Afghan provinces were previously severely affected by heavy rain, snow, and water, including Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman. More than 756 homes were partially or completely destroyed as a result of the heavy rain.

Afghanistan is the nation that is most susceptible to different natural disasters, such as landslides, earthquakes, avalanches, and strong floods, according to Khaama Press. With the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the country plunged into a severe humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

