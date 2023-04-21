Left Menu

UAE Pro League to auction players' shirts at Abu Dhabi Derby

21-04-2023
UAE Pro League to auction players' shirts at Abu Dhabi Derby
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pro League decided to auction a number of players' shirts, which they wore in the Abu Dhabi derby between Al Wahda and Al Jazira in the ADNOC Pro League. The match took place on Tuesday, 18th April at Al Nahyan Stadium.

The auction, in collaboration with MatchWornShirt, will begin on Wednesday, 19th April at 18:00, and will end on Tuesday, 26th April at 18:00. The auction's proceeds go to the two clubs participating in it, and it is decided that they will allocate them to community and public initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

