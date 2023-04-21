EAM Jaishankar, UN Secretary-General Guterres discuss current developments in Sudan, India's G20 Presidency

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the current developments in Sudan, India's G20 Presidency and Ukraine conflict. "We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was on the Sudan situation. We also discussed the G20, and Ukraine conflict, but essentially it was about Sudan," the EAM told ANI.

"In Sudan, the UN is trying to establish a ceasefire and that is really key because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there are corridors, it's not safe for people really to come out," Jaishankar said. The EAM further said that "So, the UN is doing its bit, talking to everybody. We have obviously very strong interest in the matter because many Indians are there."

The EAM said, "The focus is on how you get the diplomatic processes to yield the desired result and the desired result is workable, on the ground observed ceasefire and then to take the next step on how you create corridors for movement, what are the options for movement, what are the assembly points." The EAM said: "Our team in Delhi is in continuous touch with the Indians in Sudan, advising them. I hope that the efforts will yield something very soon."

Earlier, he also tweeted, "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in New York today afternoon. Discussed the current developments in Sudan, G20 Presidency and Ukraine." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in New York on his way to countries in Latin America on an official visit.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the situation in Sudan. Jaishankar also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart. "As you all know, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and UAE. He has today spoken with his Egyptian counterpart. Our ambassador in Washington DC and our High Commission in London are in touch with respective host countries. We are also working with various UN bodies that are present there (Sudan) as you all know UN has a significant presence on the ground," Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed for a ceasefire in Sudan for at least three days to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said the ceasefire will allow people trapped in conflict zones to escape and seek medical treatment. Speaking to reporters, Guterres said, "As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies." (ANI)

