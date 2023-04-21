Left Menu

Heir to British throne Prince William answers phone at Indian restaurant In Birmingham, takes reservation

The future UK King, his wife Kate were visiting the family-run Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 04:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 04:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prince William helped out at a family-run Indian Restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer, Reuters reported. The future UK King, his wife Kate were visiting the family-run Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

Prince William then checked with the owners as to the restaurant's location, and discussed with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train, according to Reuters. The Prince while concluding the conversation said, "What name is it under? See you at quarter past two."

He didn't reveal his own name to the caller. William's office later said on Twitter: "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!"

The royals besides taking the booking also helped out in preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar. (ANI)

