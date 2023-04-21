Left Menu

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Vallenar

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 04:23 IST
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Vallenar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile.

The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 28.982°S and 71.642°W, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

