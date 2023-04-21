Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome from counterpart Todd

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd. Look forward to a productive visit." Apart from calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers in Guyana, Jaishankar be co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, Hugh Hilton Todd which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries.

According to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the EAM's visit to Guyana would also be an opportunity for a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR); a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM)) format and hold bilateral meetings with participating Ministers. The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is notably on a four-nation Central and Latin America visit beginning today.

Following his visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will visit Panama from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA). On April 25-27, the EAM will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the External Affairs Ministry said in its release.

Furthermore, Jaishankar will also visit the country from April 27-29. The EAM's visit takes place after the establishment of our resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022. Apart from calling on the country's political leadership, EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, the press release said.

The two leaders would also formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission. EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

