As women in Pakistan continue to bear the brunt of forced marriages and conversions, some have also succeeded to escape, bringing such incidents to light. A woman, identified as Guddi Kohli was forcibly got married and later her religion too was converted in Pakistan. However, according to sources, the woman broke from imprisonment or a personal jail and sought refuge in a community, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

Speaking to the media, she said, "Area influential people had kidnapped her a year ago at night and her religion was forcibly converted at Mirpur Khas and later was forcibly got married to Ruston Junejo." The special coordinator for human rights brought the situation to the attention of the local police, who then arrested the woman and drove her to Mathi.

The married woman was imprisoned for a year in a private jail in Harpar, close to Chelhar, and after breaking out, she fled to Jhanjier, where she found refuge among members of the Mingora tribe, according to Pakistan vernacular media. The woman said that she was put in custody by Rustom for a year at Harpar, and she was in chains.

"The media that on getting the opportunity, she has run away from Junejo's custody and is seeking shelter at village Jhanjier," she told local media. According to Pakistan's vernacular media, Sindh Express, she informed the media that Rustom had humiliated and abused her for a year while heaping on the horrors. She informed the media that her mother frequently warned her not to challenge powerful individuals.

She said that her religion had been forced altered and that powerful people had destroyed her life. She argued that taking action against Rustom would serve as justice for her. Prior to this, PPP leader Sumitra Manjyani hurried to Jhanjier as soon as she learned about the occurrence, saw the woman who was harmed (Guddi Kohli), and recorded all the information. She has promised the woman that justice will be served. (ANI)

