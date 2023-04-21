Left Menu

Pak election commission extends deadline to submit party tickets for Punjab Elections

The deadline for submitting party tickets and receiving symbol allotments for candidates seeking to run in the Punjab Assembly elections was extended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:12 IST
Pak election commission extends deadline to submit party tickets for Punjab Elections
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The deadline for submitting party tickets and receiving symbol allotments for candidates seeking to run in the Punjab Assembly elections was extended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, Geo News reported. It requested that all political parties see to it that their candidates get tickets within the deadline given.

It further urged the candidates to obtain their assigned election emblems from returning officers (ROs) before the deadline passes in order for the procedure to proceed as planned. In a press release, the electoral body said the deadline has been extended to 12 am on April 20, 2023, to facilitate candidates, reported Geo News.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration dissolved the Punjab Assembly on January 14 in an effort to pressure the ruling coalition into holding early general elections. The elections were originally scheduled for April 30 but were later moved to October 8. However, the Supreme Court stepped in and designated May 14 as election day in an order on April 4, Geo News reported. However, it is still uncertain whether the Punjab polls will be held on May 14 in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders as the federal government has not yet released the funds required for holding the elections.

The ECP said that April 18 was the last date to make payment for the printing of ballot papers. "Printing of electoral rolls with photographs is already delayed," it stated, as per Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023