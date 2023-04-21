Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received in Zaabil Palace Majlis, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr, including Sheikhs, ministers, senior civil and military officials, who congratulated him on the occasion. Accepting the greeting alongside Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received greetings from officials in the security departments, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, senior Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence officials. He also received ministers, senior figures, heads of department and government authorities, citizens, tribal representatives, and officials from Arab, Islamic and foreign countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed exchanged with them Eid greetings and wished them good health and happiness. In attendance also were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. (ANI/WAM)

