Left Menu

Tahreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan hardliners destroy Ahmadiyya mosque

A mob of over 100 Muslim hardliners from Tahreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), accompanied by 7 policemen including Inspector Javed of Ghooghiat Police Station, vandalized and desecrated Ahmadiyya Mosque in Ghooghial city in Sargodha district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:56 IST
Tahreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan hardliners destroy Ahmadiyya mosque
TLP hardliners destroy Ahmadiyya mosque . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A mob of over 100 Muslim hardliners from Tahreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), accompanied by 7 policemen including Inspector Javed of Ghooghiat Police Station, vandalized and desecrated Ahmadiyya Mosque in Ghooghial city in Sargodha district of Pakistan's Punjab province. The attack by TLP members on the 118-year-old Mosque (April 16, 2300 hrs - PST) led to the demolition of its minarets and domes.

According to witnesses, before vandalising the mosque, the TLP members shouted slogans against Ahmadiyyas for continued building of their place of worship on the design based on Mosques, with minarets and domes. They also raised slogans warning Ahmadiyyas to abide by their rules or face actions under the blasphemy laws of Pakistan. Some of the attackers also asked the Ahmadiyyas to leave Pakistan for good or face similar actions across Pakistan.

The witnesses also said that the police remained mute spectators during the attack and did not respond to cries of help from the three elderly Mosque residents, who somehow managed to escape the attack. The persecution of the Ahmadiyya community has been on the rise in different areas of Pakistan for some time now. A fact-finding mission led by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has underscored an alarming uptick in the persecution of members of the Ahmadiyya community in Gujranwala and surrounding areas -- specifically, the desecration of their graves, the destruction of minarets at Ahmadi sites of worship, and First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against community members for carrying out ritual animal sacrifice on Eid. Justice Tasadduq Hussain Jilani in his 2014 ruling has termed the attack and demolition of Ahmadiyya Mosques as a blatant violation of Pakistan's constitution and decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023