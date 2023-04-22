Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

Sharjah [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Sultan.

Dr. Salem Al Doubi led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, during which he underscored the need to be tolerant and strengthen bonds with family and friends and practice compassion with others. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability, and the Sharjah Ruler with good health.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late founding rulers in Paradise. After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers. (ANI/WAM)

