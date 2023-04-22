Left Menu

Various incidents of violence reported in Lahore: Report

As per Daily Dunya, an accused under the custody of police was injured in the firing. According to the reports, dacoits looted 50 thousand rupees and precious items from Journalist Usman Yusuf and his family in Iqbal Town.

Various incidents of violence reported in Lahore: Report
Various incidents of violence have been reported in Lahore, and citizens have been robbed of lakhs of rupees, Pakistan vernacular media Daily Dunya reported. As per Daily Dunya, an accused under the custody of police was injured in the firing. According to the reports, dacoits looted 50 thousand rupees and precious items from Journalist Usman Yusuf and his family in Iqbal Town.

Dacoits looted 75 thousand rupees from a shop of Asim in the Chung area, 11 lakh rupees cash and gold ornaments from the house of Salim in Johar Town, cash and a motorcycle from Amjad Masih in Raiwind, 7500 rupees and mobile from Azim in Kahina. It is a very long list of robberies of cash, motorcycles, and mobiles in all parts of Lahore.

Police clashed with dacoits in the Rohi Nala area. During an exchange of firing a dacoit arrested by the police was heavily injured by the firing of his partners, as per Daily Dunya. Meanwhile, Geo News recently reported that in Pakistan, sectarian and ethnic violence has become a regular affair and is on a constant rise as security forces recovered arms and ammunition in the Chaman district of Balochistan.

In an intelligence-based operation in Chaman, Balochistan, security personnel recently found a sizable cache of weapons and ammunition, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday. The operation to find the terrorists' hideout was carried out on the Boghra Road in Chaman in search of a suspected hideout of terrorists.

The "latest fire events on law enforcement personnel and civilians in the Chaman area, in addition to the placement of improvised explosive devices in adjacent areas," were carried out by the terrorists, Geo News reported. (ANI)

