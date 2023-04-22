Global Buddhist Summit can help spread Buddhism's essence to the world: Tibetan teacher

Tibetan teacher and meditation master of Tibetan Buddhism Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche on Friday said the Global Buddhist Summit can help spread Buddhism's essence to the world. "Through this event, we can really help spread the essence of Buddha Dharma to the world," Rinpoche said on the second day of the Global Buddhist Summit being held in New Delhi.

"I'm very happy to join this meeting because we are meeting with a different tradition, different lineage. So, we are learning a lot," Rinpoche said. He said: "The Buddha Dharma is born from India. The main message is about awareness, love, compassion and wisdom."

"India and Nepal have a very close relationship as far as Buddhism is concerned because they are neighbours. But Buddhism unites both countries. I think Buddha Dharma came to Tibet and what we call India is like father, Nepal is like mother," the Tibetan teacher said. "We receive a lot of teachings from India, from Nepal. Buddha was born in Nepal, but Buddha taught Buddhism around India, many, many places," he said.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), hosted the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi. The theme of the Global Buddhist Summit was 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit on Thursday.

He underlined that 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is a tradition of the land of Buddha and the presence of so many personalities who have lived through Buddha's ideals "makes us feel the experience of Buddha being present himself around us". "Buddha is beyond the individual, it is a perception," the Prime Minister said.

Participating in the Global Buddhist Summit, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday called for a focus on wisdom and compassion as he highlighted the situation in Tibet by giving his example and stressed looking at the current situation from a broader perspective. (ANI)

