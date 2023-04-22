Left Menu

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude rocks Timor-Leste's Dili

53 pm (local time, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Timor-Leste

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili, in the Asian country of Timor-Leste on Saturday at 13:53 pm (local time, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 51 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: 5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location:356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste," NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

