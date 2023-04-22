Afghanistan: Taliban forbids women from taking part in Eid celebrations in Baghlan, Takhar

In another harsh restriction, the Taliban has prohibited women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The instructions came from the de-facto authorities for the women of Baghlan and Takhar provinces of the country on Friday to not go out in groups during the days of Eid ul-Fitr.

Only these two provinces in Afghanistan have up to now been under command to follow the instructions. In the Herat region of Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities earlier this month forbade families and women from dining in establishments with gardens and outdoor space, reported Khaama Press.

The authorities said that gender mingling and not donning a headscarf (Hijab) were the reasons for the curbs. Facing decades-long conflict, Afghanistan grapples with numerous challenges including a food shortage as foreign governments are cutting development funding and imposing sanctions, in large part due to the Taliban's restrictions on women.

Despite widespread condemnation, there are still restrictions on how many women can work for the UN, including a ban on girls' higher education beyond the sixth grade, the Afghan news agency reported. Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces. (ANI)

