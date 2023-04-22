DEWA wins first place in 'Research and Innovation Award' by Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Dubai [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been awarded first place in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's 'Research and Innovation Award' in the government sector category for its contributions in the field of balanced national energy. The award recognises DEWA's consistent efforts in research, development, and innovation. The award was presented to a team from DEWA by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

DEWA was honoured for its innovative grid-integrated system, which regulates photovoltaic inverters for autonomous voltage and enhances the grid's performance with Distributed Renewable Energy Resources and ancillary services. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA praised the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for launching the award, which promotes a culture of creativity and innovation in developing pioneering solutions to challenges in the energy, water, and infrastructure sectors.

Al Tayer also expressed that DEWA's approach to innovation, research, and development in renewable and clean energy is in line with the government plans and strategies that prioritize the renewable and clean energy sector as a key pillar in achieving Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, stated that the system developed by DEWA helps in integrating solar photovoltaic systems with the smart grid, improving network performance, increasing efficiency, and reducing network losses.

DEWA's innovative projects in clean and renewable energy include energy storage, smart grids, integration of solar energy resources with distribution networks, and various sustainability-enhancing projects that contribute to the efficiency of clean energy resources. (ANI/WAM)

